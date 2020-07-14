Two dead, 10,000 cases and growing clusters: Your two-minute guide to coronavirus in Australia

Two more people have died and coronavirus cases have surged past 10,000 across Australia.

Community transmissions are continuing to be reported across Victoria and New South Wales linked to several high profile clusters.

Restrictions are already changing across New South Wales, while other states and territories look to extend border closures to affected states.

A staff member carries a delivery at the Menarock Life aged care facility, where a cluster of some 28 new infections had been reported, in the Melbourne suburb of Essendon on Tuesday

Tests are carried out at a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at Victoria Park in Picton on July 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia

Testing has ramped up around Western Sydney with a new pop up clinic opened at Picton (pictured)

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

* A man and a woman aged in their 80s have died of coronavirus in Victoria, taking the state’s toll to 26 and Australia’s fatalities to 110.

* Victoria recorded 270 new cases on Tuesday, tipping total cases nationwide over 10,000, with 21 people on ventilation in intensive care.

* NSW has 13 new cases and WA one, a 10-year-old boy in quarantine.

* Pubs in NSW will have patrons capped at 300 and must record contact details of every guest with 30 cases now linked to a venue in southwest Sydney. Meanwhile, residents from Liverpool and Campbelltown will be barred from entering Queensland.

* South Australia has cancelled its planned July 20 border reopening with NSW and the ACT.

* Immediate testing will be compulsory for all Victorians as soon as they land in WA, with travellers from NSW potentially next.

* Queensland will up its tough virus laws this week to include a penalty of six months’ jail.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian (pictured) announced the state government was tightening restrictions for patron numbers in pubs during a press conference on Tuesday

The streets of Sydney remained relatively busy on Tuesday despite growing community transmissions linked to a pub in Western Sydney

Cars bank up as they await testing at a pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic at Victoria Park in Picton, Sydney on Tuesday

ECONOMICS

* Australia had only 25,800 overseas arrivals in June, half of whom were returning residents, according to provisional ABS figures.

SPORT

* The Australian Nursing Federation has urged against AFL matches going ahead at Perth’s Optus Stadium this week, arguing the 30,000-strong crowd risks a WA outbreak.

* The Giants are ready to decamp NSW if the AFL says go, with player Nick Shipley already relocating from his western Sydney home to teammate Shane Mumford’s house.

* AFL clubs could face the prospect of six games in a five-week span in a bid to get through the coronavirus-impacted season.

* The A-league will still play out its 2019-20 season in NSW despite the latest outbreak but has prepared a ‘Plan B’ option to shift clubs to Queensland.

There are growing concerns around the potential spread of COVID-19 among the sporting community, including in the AFL. Pictured: Christian Petracca of the Melbourne Demons celebrates during a training session on Thursday

Sydney suburb Campbelltown (pictured) has been identified as a new hot spot for COVID-19 and locals will be banned from entering Queensland as of midday Tuesday

KEY DATES

* July 15 – NT to rule on if it will relax border restrictions with NSW.

* July 17 – International arrivals to WA will have to pay for their 14-day hotel quarantine.

* July 17 – NT will reopen its borders with quarantine for people from virus hotpots.

* July 18 – Returning travellers to SA and NSW to pay part of their hotel quarantine bill.

* July 31 – The earliest date Tasmania may open its borders to the mainland after delaying the move, previously planned for July 24

* August 1 – Tentative date for WA to lift all remaining restrictions, except border closures and access to remote Aboriginal communities.

Returning travellers will need to pay part of their hotel quarantine bill in New South Wales and South Australia (pictured: the Rydes hotel quarantine facilities in Melbourne where there is a reported COVID-19 oubreak)

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Australia’s total number of cases is now 10,251 with 2308 cases active and 7835 people recovered

* The national death toll as of Tuesday is 110: NSW 49, Victoria 26, Tasmania 13, WA 9, Queensland 6, SA 4, ACT 3. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included in the official tolls of both states)

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

* Cases: at least 12,910,357

* Deaths: at least 569,128

* Recovered: at least 7,116,957

Data current as of 1800 AEST July 14, taking in federal government and state/territory government updates and Worldometer.