To make their proposals to their girlfriends even more special, two different men — with the same idea — chose to use the comet as a backdrop.

Here’s how the proposals came together.

For John Nicotera the cosmic event ended up being a plan B. His original plans to propose to his girlfriend, Erica Pendrak, 26, in Oregon, fell through due to Covid-19.

“I’ve been very bummed because I was going to do it a Crater Lake and it was going to awesome,” he told CNN.

Nicotera, who’s a self-proclaimed “space junkie,” have been following the comet, and after blanking on how to constitute for his planned proposal, it clicked.

“This could be our engagement,” he said he considered to himself. “This is not going to happen in our lifetime or five generations’ lifetimes.”

Nicotera chose to take Pendrak up to Old Forge, New York, near his family’s camp to see the comet. He had been in touch together with his friend Tim Leach, who had been an avid photographer and lived in the ares, to obtain a feel for the best sport.

On the way, that he realized he forgot binoculars, he called Leach hoping he’d a pair he could borrow, but he unfortuitously did not. The two then decided to experience their girlfriends together so they really could see the comet through Leach’s camera.

Nicotera then spilled the beans to Leach about proposing and the two came up with a last minute plan. They did not even finalize it until right before Nicotera proposed.

The couples were capturing with the comet when Nicotera knew it was his moment. He walked to Leach and told him in the next picture that he was doing it.

“Every single star was out … it was too special to let it go,” he said.

He got down using one knee, and asked Pendrak to marry him. The funny part was, he’d to tell her not to move for seven seconds to obtain the shot. After they celebrated, they staged still another photo to ensure the euphoric moment was captured.

“Tim froze time for us so we could live this moment forever,” Nicotera said. “I’ve never seen anything so beautiful.”

The perfect setup

Brian Thompson’s proposal to Hanna Allen, 28, also included a stunning picture-perfect shot of the Neowise.

“Brian is very much into photography … and love, loves taking pictures of stars and astrology,” Allen told CNN.

He had been tracking the comet and she said she had not seen it yet, so that he decided to simply take her out to the farm their current address in Bahama, North Carolina, so they could take a picture with the cosmic wonder.

“He had the light shining on me so he could get us in the picture, so I couldn’t see anything,” she said. “So then he just pops up out of nowhere and is down on one knee asking me to marry him.”

She said she had no idea that that he was going to propose and was so excited she did not even value the humidity or the fact that she was wearing sweatpants.

“He told me he proposed to a one-in-a million under a comet we only see every 6,800 years,” Allen said.

“All of his friends are mad at him because he set the standard because who else would propose under a comet,” she joked.