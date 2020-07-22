Two cottages near to entrance to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Norfolk residence up for rent

Two cottages just yards from the entrance to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Norfolk residence are available to rent.

The £875-a-month and £725 per month homes are just 4m away from Anmer Hall – where William and Kate are living with their children George, Louis and Charlotte.

The properties are in the picturesque village, which has just 29 houses and a population of about 63.

One has two bedrooms and the other is a three-bedroom house with a large garden – both of which are opposite the tree-lined gated drive to the Royal’s home.

The two-bed semi-detached house is available to rent for £725-per-month and the three-bed semi, which comes with a garage and outbuildings, is up for £875 per month.

They are being let by the Sandringham Estate, which rents properties in 13 villages around the Queen’s residence.

The estate is letting the houses as primary residences and gives priority to those who live or work in the area – but people moving to Norfolk are also considered.

It states properties are not let on a first come, first served basis but ‘rather on which prospective tenant is best suited to the property.’

The rental properties are a stone’s throw away from the Cambridge’s temporary home at Anmer Hall (pictured)

Anyone interested in the house can fill out a form on the Sandringham Estate website.

Anmer, which is on the royal estate at Sandringham, lies around 12 miles north-east of King’s Lynn and 35 miles west of Norwich.

In the 2001 census it had a population of 63 in 29 households. In the past, most of the houses in the village were occupied by people who worked at Anmer Hall.

Anmer Hall was a wedding gift to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from the Queen and around £1.5 million was spent upgrading the mansion before they moved in around 2013.

Despite its small size, Anmer has a variety of entertainment, including a social club offering film nights, quiz evenings and barbeques, an active Bowls Club and a Women’s Institute. It also has a 14th century church, St Mary the Virgin.