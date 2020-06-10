Two coronavirus patients remain in serious condition in Artsakh – Panorama

Two extra patients have recovered from coronavirus in Artsakh, bringing the whole variety of recoveries to 43.

The residents had been instantly remoted upon their arrival from Russia, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported, citing the nation’s Ministry of Health.

Two coronavirus patients with underlying persistent well being situations remain in serious condition, the ministry mentioned.

Overall, 73 residents are at the moment remoted.

As many as 1,224 exams have been carried out up to now.