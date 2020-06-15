Two children found dead after being locked inside the trunk of their dads car while he slept indoors

Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, was arrested on two counts of second-degree murder after his two children, who are both under the age of 5, died on Saturday

An Oklahoma man has been arrested after police allege he left his two young children locked inside a truck for five hours while he took a nap. By the time he woke up, the children were dead.

Dustin Lee Dennis, 31, now faces two counts of second-degree murder after his kids, Teagan, 4, and Ryan, 3, were found dead.

Dennis told police that he took a drive to a QuikTrip convenience store at around noon before time for his Tulsa home and falling asleep.

After waking, Dennis told police that he was unable to find his children, according to Fox 23.

Dennis claims that he fell asleep for between four and five hours but when he woke up he found the pair in the floorboards of the truck.

He called 911 and moved the children into the living room of the house where paramedics pronounced the children dead.

The children are thought to own passed away while locked in the trunk of their father’s car

Dennis had recently posted a seemingly heartfelt tribute to his children on his Facebook page of whom he said that he ‘couldn’t imagine this world without them’

From photos posted on line, Dennis seemed to have an excellent relationship along with his children

Police suspicions were further aroused after receiving video from an across the street neighbor who filmed Dennis locking up his truck without taking the children back inside with him.

‘The children was not checked on for nearly five hours throughout the time they were locked inside vehicle,’ an arrest report as seen by the television station states.

Dennis is in the Tulsa County jail on a $750,000 bond.

Although it will not be revealed how the children died, temperatures in Tulsa were excessively hot on Saturday and were in the low 90’s Fahrenheit.

Writing on his Facebook profile on Thursday, Dennis appeared to come up with the love he held for his children, who did not live with him, online

‘2 in the morning up watching my children sleep, I can’t believe they’re mine, I love them so much and no one in this world could ever make me feel as loved as they do. The other day I was so depressed because I just missed them, and I got to thinking of if they get older and start to become adults,’ he wrote.

‘If you don’t have children you may not appreciate this but that’s the scariest but most amazing thing to think of, watching them become their own person and seeing what they’ll experience and achieve. I really hope our bond only grows stronger, I really hope they always want to call me or see me just to talk or request advice. I can’t imagine this world without them,’ he continued.

Police claim a neighbor shot a video of Dennis locking his truck and going back inside his home without bringing his children with him

Children being left in the car can suffer heatstroke within a matter of minutes.

Some caregivers ‘knowingly’ leave children inside cars, as the kids ‘are sleeping and do not want to disturb them in the hope they’ll return before they awake.’

Those who leave their children in the car also may well not understand the danger they are in, or consider how fast cars can heat up.

The interior temperature of a car can quickly soar with 80 percent of the total temperature rise happening in the first 30 minutes a child is inside a car.

Temperatures inside the car can often exceed those outside by as much as 50 degrees.