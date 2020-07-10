Two children die from Kawasaki-like disease linked to Covid-19 in study of 78 British children

At least two British children have died from a Kawasaki-like disease linked to Covid-19, doctors have revealed.

In the greatest study of its kind yet, paediatricians detailed the course of the mystery inflammatory infection in 78 hospitalised youths.

All were in intensive care and very nearly half were mechanically ventilated. Two children have already died and one continues to be in critical care.

All the children, who had an average age of 11, presented with a fever. Some had suffered shock, stomach pain, sickness and diarrhea.

Doctors from around the globe have also reported ill children having a rash, red eyes and swollen feet.

Fatal complications of the illness appear to be related to strain on the heart – nevertheless the exact details of how a complication kills remain unclear.

Almost 80 % were from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds (BAME). Scientists are currently baffled as to why this really is.

Most children failed to positive for Covid-19 with a swab test but did have antibodies, showing they had been infected in the past.

The infection has been likened to Kawasaki disease, which mainly affects under-fives and causes blood vessels through the entire body to swell.

It has been dubbed Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome Temporally (PIMS-TS) and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

There have been less than 200 cases of PIMS-TS reported in England to date, with an assortment of symptoms and severity. Most children have already recovered.

Nearly 300 cases the deadly syndrome have already been identified in the US, in two studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Doctors are very nearly certain the sickness is being due to the coronavirus but they have not yet had the oppertunity to prove it yet.

Children appear to fall sick with PIMS-TS several weeks after being infected by the coronavirus, called SARS-CoV-2.

The study, published in The Lancet, said hospital admissions to paediatric intensive care between April 1 and May 10 was at the very least 11-fold greater than historical trends for similar inflammatory conditions.

Dr Patrick Davies, consultant paediatric intensive care specialist at Nottingham Children’s Hospital, published the findings of 78 children across 21 of 23 UK paediatric intensive care units during that period of time.

They each fulfilled the condition definition newly outlined by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health to help both medical practioners and parents spot the signs.

A fever was present in all cases studied, and children also had to endure shock, abdominal pain, diarrhea and sickness.

They received a varied range of treatments, and one son or daughter was given the antiviral remdesivir – which became the very first medication to get approval for use on the NHS to treat Covid-19 in May.

A third of patients were found to have coronary artery abnormalities. These included coronary aneurysms – the abnormal dilation of a artery supplying the heart.

Four percent of patients had significant blood clotting that has been affecting the blood flow in vessels.

Doctors believe the survival rate is high because three percent (two) of children in the study died.

Dr Padmanabhan Ramnarayan, senior author of the research, told MailOnline: ‘While it is difficult to comment about the cause of death in individual cases, potential mechanisms for a poor outcome might include blood clots in mental performance, excessive bleeding and severe heart failure.

‘However, this study shows that the situation is rare and has affected few children overall, and that outcomes for those who have needed ICU care is generally excellent.’

He added that PIMS-TS is definitely an inflammatory condition and causes a similar phenomenon to the ‘cytokine storm’ described in adults with Covid-19.

A cytokine stormy, potentially fatal, is when the immune response adopts overdrive and immune cells start attacking healthy tissue as well.

Dr Ramnarayan, a consultant in paediatric intensive care retrieval at Great Ormond Street Hospital, said: ‘[It] may lead to multiple organs being affected, mainly the heart, kidneys and bloodstream.’

Academics did not reveal who the children who died in the study cohort were. It just isn’t clear they truly are two previously reported UK fatalities linked to Kawasaki and Covid – a 14-year-old boy and an eight month old baby.

The death of the unnamed 14-year-old boy, treated at Evelina London Children’s Hospital in May, was reported on May 13. He had been part of a cluster of cases of PIMTS at the hospital.

The baby, Alexander Parsons, who had no underlying health conditions, passed on after being admitted to Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital on April 6.

He had been identified as having Kawasaki disease the day of his death and suffered a ruptured aneurysm, nonetheless it is not clear if his case was linked with Covid-19, his parents said.

Dr Ramnarayan said clinicians around the world have already made tremendous progress in understanding PIMS-TS, The Sun reports.

‘However, many aspects of the problem remain unclear, such as why it only affects some children or what the long-term implications of having this condition are,’ that he added.

Dr Barney Scholefield, senior author, said a wealth of information to help treat cases has been uncovered so far.

‘A large group of children’s intensive care clinicians from over the NHS have rapidly worked together to help understand why condition,’ the paediatric intensive care consultant at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and researcher at the University of Birmingham said.

Lead researcher on the paper and consultant paediatric intensive care specialist at Nottingham Children’s Hospital, Dr Patrick Davies said the main element to successful treatment is ‘close collaboration with many specialists’.

A study led by Imperial College London and published in the Journal of the American Medical Association last month unmasked the key faculties of the newest condition.

PIMS-TS affects children aged nine normally, which is over the age of children with Kawasaki, on average four yrs . old.

It presents more regularly with abdominal pains and diarrhoea along side the common features such as persistent fever.

Blood tests showed patients with PIMS-TS had markers of inflammation and cardiac enzymes, which suggest the heart is under strain.

Kawasaki disease is well known to damage the coronary artery in such a way that since the child grows the artery does not, leading to a reduction in the amount of blood that will reach one’s heart.

The researchers said they could maybe not be certain the newest illness is caused by Covid-19, but said 45 of the 58 children involved in their study, from eight England hospitals, had evidence of current or past coronavirus infection.

They said although PISMT is extremely rare, it can produce a child ‘very ill’, and cause complications when left untreated.

Dr Julia Kenny, consultant in paediatric infectious diseases and immunology at Evelina London, said: ‘Our analysis has shown that is indeed a brand new condition.

‘Untreated, there’s a risk of severe complications in very unwell children, but with early identification and treatment the outcome is very good, with the children we’re reviewing after discharge completely well.’

Lead author Dr Elizabeth Whittaker, from the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London, said: ‘For any parents concerned about their children, I would urge them to follow their usual instincts – whatever would normally prompt you to visit your GP or A&E together with your child still applies here.’

Four of five cases need intensive care and mechanical ventilation, a study by Boston Children’s Hospital suggests, which was also supported with a study in New York.

Of the combined 281 cases studied, and reported in The New England Journal of Medicine in June, six patients died.

Top medics fear children might be at risk of suffering life-threatening heart damage if Kawasaki disease is misdiagnosed as coronavirus.

A British Kawasaki charity warned if actual cases of Kawasaki disease were misdiagnosed as Covid-19, it may leave children at risk of permanent heart damage.