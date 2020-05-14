Two cases of coronavirus found in Rohingya refugee camp prompting fears of huge outbreak

“Now that the virus has entered the world’s largest refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar we are looking at the very real prospect that thousands of people may die from Covid-19. This pandemic could set Bangladesh back by decades,” claimed Athena Rayburn, elderly campaigning for supervisor in Cox’s Bazar for Save theChildren

“Despite the best efforts of aid agencies and the government of Bangladesh, healthcare capacity in the refugee camps is limited and across the country is overwhelmed due to Covid-19,” she claimed.

“There are only an estimated 2,000 ventilators in all of Bangladesh, serving a population of 160 million people. In the Rohingya refugee camps – home to nearly a million people – there are no intensive care beds at this moment.”

Manish Agrawal, Bangladesh nation supervisor at the International Rescue Committee, claimed: “Health centers are currently crowded and also bewildered, without the adequate devices, health and wellness personnel or physical room required to deal withcases The populace shares water and also health centers such as commodes, showering centers and also water factors, resulting in long lines and also inevitable unhygienic problems.

“There’s just not enough soap and water nor space for them to follow proper guidance to protect themselves from the disease. Food distributions and markets are also crowded making social distancing a major challenge,” he claimed.

Human civil liberties organisations likewise articulated their issues over the spread of the illness.

“The virus could spread like wildfire. It is paramount for the government of Bangladesh in collaboration with international humanitarian organisations to provide access to healthcare for every Rohingya refugee without delay,” claimed John Quinley, elderly civils rights expert at Fortify Rights.

He likewise asked for the training of a net restriction, which has actually been in location given that September 2019 and also which interferes with the interaction of trustworthy info concerning the infection.

“During a global pandemic Bangladesh should not restrict internet communication. Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar have the right to information about how to best mitigate the risk of Covid-19. Limiting communication in the camps is an extremely dangerous policy,” he claimed.

