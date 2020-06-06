Two Buffalo policemen charged for shoving 75-year-old protester

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The man approached police in Buffalo before being pushed backwards

Two US policemen have now been charged with second-degree assault after they were filmed pushing a 75-year old protester to the bottom, seriously injuring him.

Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, pleaded simple in Buffalo, New York. They were released without bail, and face up to seven years in prison.

On Thursday, they certainly were seen shoving Martin Gugino, who fell backwards on the pavement and started bleeding.

He remains in a local hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The two officers were enforcing a curfew in the town as a result of protests since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Image copyright

EPA Image caption



Aaron Torgalski (left) and Robert McCabe have been supported by their colleagues





Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe, members of the Emergency Response Team, were suspended without pay after footage of the incident beyond your City Hall went viral.

Fifty-seven of these colleagues – the entire unit – later resigned from the team in a reaction to the officers’ suspension.

Thousands protest against racism in Washington DC

‘Pandemic of racism’ led to Floyd’s death, memorial told

On Saturday, a crowd greater than 100 supporters – including police officers and firefighters – protested beyond your courthouse in Buffalo contrary to the assault charges filed.

What are Buffalo prosecutors saying?

In a statement, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said: “The two defendants, who are Buffalo Police officers, pushed a protestor outside of City Hall, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.”

He stressed that he wasn’t taking sides in the high-profile case.

“We’re for a passing fancy team here. We’re all working on a daily basis to do justice, to keep our streets safe, to keep our communities safe.

“I’m partnered with police force every day to achieve that. And when I have to prosecute one of my teammates it does not help the specific situation,” Mr Flynn said.

What has been the reaction?

John Evans, president of the area police union, told the Buffalo News newspaper: “Our position is these officers were simply following orders from Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to clear the square.

“It doesn’t specify clear the square of men, 50 and under or 15 to 40. They were simply doing their job. I don’t know how much contact was made. He did slip in my estimation. He fell backwards.”

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption NY Governor Cuomo: “You see that video and it disturbs your basic sense of decency”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday both officers ought to be fired, and called for the incident to be investigated for “possible criminal charges”.

In a statement, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said: “We can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community.”

An initial statement from Buffalo Police Department said the man – long-time social justice activist in Buffalo, according to advocacy group Push (People United for Sustainable Housing) – had “tripped” and fallen during a “skirmish involving protesters”.

Police spokesman Jeff Rinaldo later attributed the statement to officers not directly mixed up in incident.