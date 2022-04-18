Nver Kirakosyan and Arthur Avagyan, participants of the 44-day war, went on a hunger strike and joined Arthur Vanetsyan, the former director of the National Security Service, who is on a sit-in strike in Freedom Square, and the head of the NA “I have honor” faction.

“In the morning, participants of the 44-day war came to Freedom Square, who yesterday announced an indefinite hunger strike to join Arthur Vanetsyan,” said Arsen Babayan, a member of the “Homeland” party council.