Two Black men recall serving in Air Force after integration

OMAHA,Neb (WOWT) – Two retired Air Force sergeants were a few of the very first African-Americans to serve in the military after integration in 1948. The men have actually experienced years of modification in our nation.

William Hayes and Edward Medlin Both signed up with the Air Force in the 1950s and satisfied in Germany in 1967.

In July of 1948, President Harry Truman released an executive order putting an end to partition in the militaries and purchasing the complete integration of the armed force.

“Our wives and kids got to know each other in Germany, so we became friends and been that way ever since,” Medlin stated. “It was not so much about me and Bill. It was about our families.”

The two good friends belonged of an altering armed force, attesting to the civil liberties motion as the nation they served was making modifications.

“I joined the service in 55, a lot of these things were going on now. I’m in the service, watching them happen,” Medlin stated.

Along the method, the two good friends were discovering their course in a recently incorporated Air Force.

“I got to Texas, and then again I was the only Black in the shop,” Hayes stated.” I had a couple of issues.”

In the military, Medlin stated the shared experience in between Blacks and whites was discipline.

“So you have the ability to adjust and handle individuals, however were the white individuals able to …