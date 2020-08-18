Two Bitcoin Farmers Stole $1.5M in Electricity in Bulgaria

Bulgarian authorities have actually apprehended two guys for unlawfully siphoning off more than $1.5 million in electricity to run two crypto mining farms.

According to anAug 14 report from Bulgaria Today, two guys have actually been apprehended in connection with the theft of $1.5 million in electricity utilized for mining Bitcoin (BTC) in the town of Kyustendil.

Representatives from the Oblast Directorate of the Ministry of Interior Affairs (ODMVR) and CEZ Electro Bulgaria spoke at a press conference, mentioning that the two Bulgarian nationals from Sofia, aged 31 and 38, were captured funneling power to their two unlawful crypto mining farms for 3-6 months. However, proof recommends that the mining devices had actually been there for more than a year.

CEZ Deputy Director Philip Yordanov stated this was “the largest theft” of electricity the energies company had actually ever found. The quantity taken sufficed to power the surrounding municipality for approximately a month.

The two guys were apprehended by authorities for 24 hr prior to being launched to wait for trial.

Not distinct to Europe

Unscrupulous crypto miners in lots of nations have actually tried to siphon power off the network as more ended up being conscious of the success of tokens.

One of the biggest thefts took place in China in July 2019, when 22 suspects were apprehended after apparently being included in a prohibited crypto mining farm utilizing $3 million in taken electricity. Police seized 4,000 mining rigs at 9 various factories.

Russian authorities have actually likewise tried to punish Bitcoin miners taking power. In June, authorities apprehended a 30-year-old miner implicated of taking almost $500,000 in electricity from the state power network. Another suspect and his 9 declared accomplices were apprehended in March in a comparable occurrence including the theft of $200,000 in electricity each month to mine crypto.