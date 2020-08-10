Two beluga whales taken to sea sanctuary in Iceland

PA

Two beluga whales taken from the sea nearly ten years ago are being returned to the ocean.

Little Grey and Little White are now being looked after at the world’s first open water sanctuary for belugas in Iceland.

It is the first time the belugas have been in the sea since they were captured by a Russian whale research centre in 2011 and later taken to a water park in China.

Little Grey and Little White are now in a care pool and need time to get use to their new environment before they are released into a larger sanctuary in Klettsvik Bay off the south coast of the country.

The pair had been transported from China to a care facility on the Icelandic island of Vestmannaeyjar a year ago but now their 6,000 mile journey has finally come to a happy end.

The animals were moved by truck and tugboat, carried in specially made slings which were designed with foam matting so that the whales were comfortable during transportation.

PA Media The Sea Life Trust team move beluga whale Little Grey from a lorry to a tugboat

Experts were with Little Grey and Little White to make sure they were eating properly and staying healthy during their journey.

Little Grey is said to be ‘very playful’ but she also has a mischievous side, spitting water at her care team.

Meanwhile,…