Two Atletico Madrid players test positive for coronavirus

Neither of the males will have the ability to take a trip with Diego Simeone’s side to Lisbon for the Champions League quarter-finals

The two positive coronavirus cases reported in the Atletico Madrid camp have actually both been returned by players, Goal can verify.

News broke on Sunday that two members of the celebration set to take a trip to the Champions League quarter-finals in Portugal had actually evaluated positive for the infection, however there was no more indicator whether those effected were members of the playing or backroom personnel.

Goal has actually found out that two members of Diego Simeone’s team, nevertheless, are accountable for the two positive tests and, as such, will not take a trip to Portugal or participate in the rest of the competitors.

The players remain in a steady condition and are observing seclusion procedures in their own houses.

In action to the two positive tests, a fresh round of screening has actually been triggered on Atleti’s first string and members of personnel who have actually taken a trip, while there are likewise checks being made on those who have actually entered into close contact with the players.

Until the outcomes of the current tests have actually ended up being clear, Atleti remain in a state of limbo. When the result is clear, UEFA will recommend them on how to continue for Thursday’s set up clash versus RB Leipzig.

UEFA’s medical procedure suggests that as long as there …