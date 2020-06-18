Two Atlanta officers charged in death of Rayshard Brooks turn themselves in, reports say

The two police officers charged over the death of Rayshard Brooks turned themselves in on Thursday, according to reports.

Garrett Rolfe, charged with 11 counts including felony murder and aggravated assault with a life-threatening weapon, reportedly surrendered on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, officer Devin Brosnan premiered on bond after being booked at Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and violation of oath, his lawyer Don Samuel said.





It came after Mr Samuel said his client has not decided to testify in any court hearing, plead guilty to charges or be a “state’s witness” against his former partner, Mr Rolfe.

“The decision to initiate charges by the Fulton County DA’s office is irrational and obviously based on factors which should have nothing to do with the proper administration of justice,” Mr Samuel said in a statement.

“This was not a rush to judgment. This was a rush to misjudgment. Shame on the District Attorney for this abuse of his charging power.”

At a press conference to announce charges in connection to the fatal shooting, District Attorney Paul Howard had claimed that Mr Brosnan could be one of the first officers in the county to testify against someone in his own department as a state’s witness.

The charges came before the conclusion of a study by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, which was requested by the Atlanta Police Department following a shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot.

“Our goal in every officer-involved shooting case we are requested to review, is to complete a thorough, impartial investigation before we submit the file to the respective District Attorney’s Office,” GBI said in a statement following a charges.

“The GBI was not aware of today’s press conference before it was conducted. We were not consulted on the charges filed by the District Attorney.”

Both officers had received until 6pm on Thursday to turn themselves in to be booked on the charges.

Before the charges were announced, lawyers for Mr Rolfe released a statement dissecting the events leading up to the shooting in which it absolutely was said Mr Brooks resisted arrest and wrestled with the two officers before grabbing one of their Taser weapons and firing it.

“Officer Rolfe heard a sound like a gunshot and saw a flash in front of him. Fearing for his safety, and the safety of the civilians around him, Officer Rolfe dropped his Taser and fired his service weapon,” the statement said.

“Officer Rolfe retrieved first-aid supplies and began rendering aid to Mr Brooks. When Mr Brooks’ pulse stopped, Officer Rolfe immediately began CPR until EMS relieved him.”

Bodycam footage shows Mr Rolfe delivering CPR in the moments after the shooting, in which he can be heard saying: “Mr Brooks keep breathing. Keep breathing for me”.

Donald Trump weighed to the case, saying during an interview with Fox News that the problem was out of get a grip on but that folks could not resist an officer if they had a disagreement.

“It’s up to justice right now. It’s going to depend on justice. I am hoping he [Rolfe] gets a reasonable shake, because police never have been treated fairly in our country. But again, you can not resist a police officer that way,” Mr Trump said.