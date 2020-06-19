Two arrested after 6-year-old boy dies from head injuries

Police have arrested two different people on suspicion of murder following the death of a six-year-old boy in hospital.

Officers are attempting to decide how the child, who has not been named, suffered serious head injuries on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “A man and woman have already been arrested after a six-year-old child from Solihull was taken to hospital.





“Sadly the boy died in the early hours of the following morning.”

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman currently stay static in custody, added the force. A cordon remains in position at the home.

Police were called to Cranmore Road, Shirley, at around 3pm on Tuesday and an investigation has been launched “to determine how the child came about his injuries”.

A post-mortem examination has yet to happen.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed they were called to the home on Cranmore Road at 2.42pm on Tuesday.

“Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the West Midlands Care Team attended. On arrival, crews found a boy in a critical condition. Staff administered advanced life support on scene and on route to Birmingham Children’s Hospital.”