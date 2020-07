Two Armenian servicemen were killed in Azerbaijan’s cross-border shooting in the northeastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on Tuesday, Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan.

The ministry shares the heavy grief of the loss, extending its condolences to the families and fellow servicemen of the deceased, she said.