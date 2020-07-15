Two Alabama inmates die after testing positive for COVID-19 | Coronavirus COVID-19 Watch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) — Two more inmates held by the Alabama Department of Corrections have died after testing positive for COVID-19. 

The state said 57-year-old Barry Stewart Foy, and 31-year-old Laveris Evans passed away over the weekend.

Foy was held in the Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore serving sentences for burglary in Butler County and criminal possession of a forged instrument in Baldwin County.

ADOC said Foy was tested for COVID-19 on June 11 after he had direct contact with another inmate who had the disease. He was hospitalized on June 20 and died on July 10.

Evans was behind bars at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio serving a 15-year sentence for a robbery in Jefferson County.

He tested was tested on June 23 after showing symptoms of COVID-10. Evans was taken to a hospital for care on June 25 and passed away on July 11. ADOC said Evans did not suffer from any known preexisting health conditions.

The state said 134 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since April 16, with 93 cases still active. Ten inmates and two ADOC employees have died after testing positive.


