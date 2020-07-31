Two aircraft collide in mid-air while fighting a Nevada fire

The Air Tractor AT8T aircraft were fighting the Bishop Fire near Caliente if the crash happened. Caliente is found about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Only a single pilot was aboard each aircraft at the time, the FAA said. CNN is not able to confirm their condition.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the reason for the collision.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Bishop Fire grew to 7,000 acres overnight and is anticipated to be contained by August 5.