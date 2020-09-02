Two AFC teams considered adding Colin Kaepernick this offseason

Colin Kaepernick had two suitors in the AFC this offseason.

With the 2020 NFL season set to kickoff while the coronavirus still runs rampant throughout the United States, the universal expectation was all 32 teams will carry extra quarterbacks in case there’s an outbreak of the virus.

With that, everyone believed this was the time for Colin Kaepernick to finally receive a warm welcome back into the league, especially with social justice protests taking place. According to reports, that almost happened, but nothing was finalized.

Mike Silver of NFL Media said that two unnamed AFC teams were interested in potentially bringing in Kaepernick, but talks “fizzled out.”

“No action the last two months. There were two teams, both in the AFC, that were looking at him, that I know of, a couple months ago,” Silver said on “Inside Training Camp Live,” via NFL.com. “You also had a situation where the rules on tryouts were a potential impediment with all the COVID testing and the protocols and the days of delay. But that has now changed. It’s just a bizarre state of affairs.”

No sign that Kaepernick joins an NFL team this year

This offseason, there was talk about Kaepernick possibly receiving a look from some teams in the league. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn and Las Vegas…