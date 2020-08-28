Two additional human cases of West Nile virus identified in Massachusetts

The 2nd and 3rd human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year were revealed Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.Both clients are males from Middlesex County, authorities stated. One is in his 50s and the other is in his 80s.The very first case of the year, which was identified previously this month, was a male in his 50s who was most likely exposed to the virus in southwestern Essex County or easternMiddlesex County “Most WNV virus activity this year has been focused in an area around Boston and includes parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties,” DPH authorities stated. In 2019, there were 5 human cases of WNV infectionidentified in Massachusetts WNV is normally transferred to people through the bite of a contaminated mosquito. While WNV can contaminate individuals of any ages, individuals over the age of 50 are at greater threat for serious illness. The state health department stated many people contaminated with WNV will have no signs. When present, WNV signs tend to consist of fever and flu-like disease. In uncommon cases, more serious disease can happen.The state health department stated the threat of human infection with West Nile virus is thought about to be usually low throughout the Commonwealth.Information about present mosquito activity will continue to be upgraded frequently and can be discovered here.

The 2nd and 3rd human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year were revealed Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Public …

Read The Full Article