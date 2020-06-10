Twitter’s version of Stories rolls out in India

“Fleets,” Twitter’s tackle Snapchat/Instagram-style tales, simply grew to become out there in India. The function is step by step rolling out world wide; after initially launching in Brazil, fleets got here to Italy final month.

“India is important for Twitter since it is one of our largest and fastest-growing audience markets globally,” Twitter’s India managing director Manish Maheshwari stated in an announcement. “We are excited to bring the Fleets experiment to India and make it one of the first three countries in the world to experience this new product.”

“From the test in India, we’ll learn how adding a new mode of conversation changes the way Indians engage on Twitter. It’ll also be interesting to see if it further amplifies the diversity of usage by allowing people to share what they’re thinking in a way that is light-touch and light-hearted.”

It’s not clear when Twitter will give fleets a worldwide launch. The tales format is ubiquitous in social media apps today, having been tried by providers as disparate as YouTube, Skype, and WhatsApp; ephemeral posting is arguably a extra pure match for Twitter, however the firm has been sluggish to undertake it.