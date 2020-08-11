Twitter’s rumored interest in buying TikTok sparks stock rally

The stock was up simply 1.5% by midday, however the more comprehensive Nasdaq stock index had actually fallen by almost 1%.
On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal said the deal would include TikTok’s United States operations, however it’s uncertain if Twitter will move on with an acquisition. TikTok is supposedly worth 10s of billions of dollars, which sparks concerns about whether Twitter, which has a market cap of around $30 billion, can pay for the app.
Twitter (TWTR) didn’t comment to CNN Business about the Journal’s report.
If it has the ability to develop the resources to purchase TikTok, Twitter’s little size might relieve antitrust issues. Twitter formerly owned another video app, Vine, however it closed down in 2017.
Last week, Microsoft (MSFT) stated it’s pushing forward with talk with get TikTok following a discussion in between CEO Satya Nadella and President DonaldTrump The deal might be made complex and hard to achieve. And Microsoft has in current years moved its method far from customers towards services.
An offer would produce a brand-new structure in which Microsoft would own and run TikTok services in the United States, Canada, Australia and NewZealand As part of the arrangement, Microsoft stated it would make sure that all personal information of TikTok’s American users would be moved to and stay in the United States.
