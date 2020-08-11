Twitter’s rumored interest in buying TikTok sparks stock rally

The stock was up simply 1.5% by midday, however the more comprehensive Nasdaq stock index had actually fallen by almost 1%.

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal said the deal would include TikTok’s United States operations, however it’s uncertain if Twitter will move on with an acquisition. TikTok is supposedly worth 10s of billions of dollars, which sparks concerns about whether Twitter, which has a market cap of around $30 billion, can pay for the app.

Twitter TWTR didn’t comment to CNN Business about the Journal’s report.

If it has the ability to develop the resources to purchase TikTok, Twitter’s little size might relieve antitrust issues. Twitter formerly owned another video app, Vine, however it closed down in 2017.