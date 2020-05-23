Twitter’s new reply-limiting feature is already changing how we talk on the platform

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets customers determine who can reply to their tweets, the firm introduced on Wednesday, and a few accounts are already utilizing it in some attention-grabbing new methods.

Previously, anyone might reply to anyone on Twitter (so long as their profile wasn’t personal or blocked). But now, in case you’re a part of the check, you may determine if you wish to permit replies from everybody, solely individuals you comply with, or solely individuals you tag — which, in case you don’t tag anybody, signifies that nobody can reply in any respect. Deciding who can reply to which tweet on a tweet-by-tweet foundation might change how some individuals use the social media platform in vital methods.

Interviews on Twitter, for instance, may very well be rather more streamlined, and NBC’s Twitter account for Meet the Press has already proven an instance of how. Meet the Press announced an interview with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell and solely allowed individuals it tagged in the tweet to answer — which, on this case, was solely Mitchell. What adopted virtually felt like a protracted tweetstorm, break up between two accounts.

Limiting how customers can work together with dwell Twitter interviews does imply that emergent conversations received’t happen as simply in the replies — you may theoretically nonetheless quote tweet messages even when these tweets have replies restricted, and conversations may very well be began that manner. Still, the limitation means interviews could not really feel fairly as natural as they generally had been earlier than.

On the plus aspect, the feature does make interviews a lot simpler to comply with, which might have been useful for, say, the messy #KaraJack interview between Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Recode’s Kara Swisher again in February 2019. Dorsey had some enjoyable referencing that mess by not permitting replies to this tweet:

Limiting replies is also used to assist forestall the unfold of spoilers for upcoming films, TV reveals, and video video games. On Thursday, for instance, Naughty Dog posted screenshots of its upcoming PS4 title The Last of Us Part II, and restricted replies to individuals it tagged — which was nobody.

The Last of Us Part II, which launches on June 19th, guarantees to have a deeply partaking story, and the studio is doing every little thing it might probably on social media to maintain that story underneath wraps till the sport launches, therefore the transfer to disable replies. Naughty Dog is additionally making an attempt to cease individuals from sharing spoilers from major leaks of the sport that hit the net in late April; Sony and Naughty Dog disabled YouTube comments on the latest trailer, too.

There is the potential that limiting replies may very well be used extra nefariously. If politicians or public officers put up misinformation and don’t permit replies, individuals wouldn’t be capable to simply fact-check a tweet in the replies that would seem underneath the authentic misinformation, the place it might do the most assist in correcting the file. And curiously, the ACLU is arguing that public officers blocking replies would violate the First Amendment — President Donald Trump has but to utilize the feature, however it should certainly encourage debate if and when he does.

In the case of misinformation, if the authentic account isn’t permitting replies to a tweet, customers can nonetheless use a quote tweet to remark. It’s not the most ideally suited resolution — a quote tweet solely seems on your feed, so a fact-check, for instance, probably received’t be seen by everybody who noticed the authentic tweet — nevertheless it’s nonetheless a approach to weigh in in case you aren’t in a position to straight reply.

Here’s an example of how that would look. However, keep in mind that on this occasion, the quoted tweet did permit replies as a result of it was posted earlier than Twitter applied reply blocking.

Twitter tells us this is not true. No deliberate feature for verification switch, which is apparent when you concentrate on how a lot of a catastrophe it might be. https://t.co/2F7XhFbrra — Nick Statt (@nickstatt) May 20, 2020

That all stated, not permitting replies can have extra lighthearted makes use of. I’ll admit I laughed at Dorsey’s tweet that I included earlier, and Lil Nas X continued to show he is a Twitter all-star with this great prank:

FEELING GENEROUS❤️ SENDING EVERYBODY WHO REPLIES TO THIS $100 ❤️❤️ — nope (@LilNasX) May 20, 2020

There are sure to be new concepts that emerge as extra Twitter customers get entry to answer blocking, and I’m to see how individuals use the feature in inventive methods. But I’m nervous to seek out out what diabolical issues quick meals manufacturers will say after they can restrict replies solely to one another.