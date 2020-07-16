Twitter’s new interface makes it easier to slide into your DMs

Twitter has unveiled a new interface for its direct messages on the web, allowing you to send and receive DMs without having to leave your timeline. While currently you have to open up a separate section of Twitter’s website to look at your DMs, now you’ll be able to access them from a pop-up window to the bottom right of your timeline. From Twitter’s video, it looks like a similar interface to what the likes of Facebook and LinkedIn currently offer for DMs on their platforms.

It looks like a decent improvement for the platform’s messaging interface, but Twitter ended up announcing the feature at the worst possible time, during the worst hack to ever hit the platform. Twitter’s official account announced the roll out of the feature at 4:51pm ET, around half an hour after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter account was hacked to promote a bitcoin scam.

By the end of the day, high profile accounts from the likes of Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Apple had all tweeted similar messages, leading Twitter to eventually take the unprecedented step of preventing all verified accounts from tweeting entirely. The social network eventually confirmed that its internal tools had been compromised, contributing to the hack. Suffice it to say, the event took all the wind out of the sails of Twitter’s product announcement.

ok there’s also a huge bitcoin scam going on though — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) July 15, 2020

The new interface for Twitter DMs, which appears to have been in development since at least April this year, follows the introduction of emoji reactions in January, along with a new DM search feature that came to its iOS app last year.

Twitter says the new feature is rolling out on web.