Twitter’s most liked tweet of all time now belongs to Chadwick Boseman

Twitter validated the distinction by itself validated account Saturday just mentioning: “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever.”

Boseman’s account shared a black and white image of him with a declaration validating he had actually lost a four-year fight with colon cancer onFriday He was 43 years of ages.

The message went viral and now stands alone at the top of Twitter’s metrics board with more than 5.7 million likes.

The next closest tweet was one from Barack Obama in 2017 that consisted of a quote byNelson Mandela The words and image have actually been liked more than 4.3 million times.