Twitter’s audio tweets revealed an accessibility miss, and now the company wants to fix it

Twitter doesn’t have a team dedicated to accessibility, instead depending on employees who volunteer their time above and beyond their usual duties, and the company may have already realized that’s a mistake — after taking flak for the insufficient captions in Twitter’s brand-new audio tweet feature, the company tells The Verge that it’s exploring how to create a “more dedicated group” to focus on accessibility problems.

The insufficient a dedicated team was revealed by Twitter software engineer Andrew Hayward, following complaints from accessibility advocates. He later clarified that the group wasn’t unpaid, but were regular Twitter employees who dedicated some of their time to accessibility problems.

Just to clarify, given that this seems to have gained some traction… we are volunteers in so much as the work we do is notionally on top of our regular roles, rather than being full time. We are all otherwise paid employees – Twitter is not outsourcing unpaid labour! — Andrew Hayward (⌀4.5m) (@arhayward) June 18, 2020

The audio tweets, which can be obtained to a small number of users on iOS, can capture up to 140 seconds of audio per tweet. A Twitter spokesperson told The Verge that the feature was an early audio test, and “we’re still exploring the best ways to meet the needs of people with different abilities.”

With the greatest of respect, Twitter, describing this version of the feature as ‘early’ to replace the proven fact that it currently isn’t accessible (but may be in a later version) isn’t sufficient. Accessibility should be thought about from the start, much less an afterthought. https://t.co/qLA7Wcj3oQ — Liam O’Dell (@LiamODellUK) June 17, 2020

“I do worry that if this becomes a prominent feature, deaf users will be left out,” tweeted Liam O’Dell, a UK-based deaf journalist. Other commenters noticed that other social platforms have captions, so the excuse that this was a new feature didn’t really hold water. For the record, YouTube, Facebook videos, Zoom, and Snapchat Discover videos all offer captioning.

Following Hayward’s tweets, a Twitter spokesperson tells The Verge the company is working on improving its accessibility review and exploring the possibility of building that “more dedicated group” to give attention to the problem.

Here’s Twitter’s full statement:

Right now, there are groups and individuals across the company that support our accessibility work. See @TwitterA11y and @TwitterAble. We’re taking a look at how we can build out a more dedicated group to focus on accessibility tooling and advocacy across all services and products. We missed around voice Tweets, and we are committed to doing better – making this feature more accessible and also all features in the future. We’re constantly reviewing both the functionality of our services and products and the internal processes that let them know; we’ll share progress in this region.

Twitter also pointed to a public statement from Dantley Davis, the company’s head of design and research, who said he will advocate for accessibility to be an integral part of product design from the beginning in the future.

I appreciate the feedback and direct conversation about #a11y from our passionate community. It’s clear we now have a lot of work ahead to make Twitter more inclusive for people with disabilities. I will advocate for a11y to participate our design from the beginning of most projects. — Dantley Davis (@dantley) June 18, 2020

Twitter doesn’t seem to be promising any structural changes for many, but the company has heard advocates loud and clear.