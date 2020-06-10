Twitter would like you to actually read stories before you retweet them

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that it will begin testing a fresh feature that may prompt users to think before they tweet articles they haven’t read.

This test is currently limited to Android users in English. If a user decides to retweet articles before reading it, Twitter may prompt them to open it before they do so. Twitter did not say when it plans to bring the feature to additional systems.

“Sharing an article can spark conversation, so you may want to read it before you Tweet it,” Twitter said. “To help promote informed discussion, we’re testing a new prompt on Android — when you Retweet an article that you haven’t opened on Twitter, we may ask if you’d like to open it first.”

It’s possible for links/articles to go viral on Twitter. This may be powerful but sometimes dangerous, especially if people haven’t read the content they are spreading. This feature (on Android for now) encourages people to read a linked article prior to Retweeting it. https://t.co/qdYZ8w9e27 — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 10, 2020

This test is simply the latest from Twitter within an effort to curb misinformation and encourage meaningful discussions on the platform. Last month, Twitter launched a test which allows users to limit who are able to reply to their tweets on Android, iOS, and the company’s web app. As of right now, some users can afford to restrict replies to everyone, people they follow, or people they mention. In recent months, Twitter has rolled out additional features like the ability to hide specific replies to tweets. It is also testing a cleaner interface for threaded conversations on the platform.