Twitter will try to stop you tweeting articles before reading them

Sharing behaviour is especially essential because it features a strong influence on the algorithms utilized by most internet sites, including Twitter, to identify “the best” content.

Almost all such algorithms are trained to put the most used content near the top of users’ feeds, although additionally they take other factors into consideration.

Twitter’s nudging experiments also threaten a venerable Silicon Valley sacred cow: the notion of reducing “friction”, which means making their apps as smooth and easy to use as possible.

Traditionally, however, social networks have only minimised the friction around actions that make money for them, such as posting and sharing, while maximising it for privacy settings along with other inconvenient necessities.