Twitter will label government officials and state-affiliated media accounts

Twitter will label the accounts of government officials and state-affiliated media outlets, following comparable policies from Facebook and YouTube. The brand-new labels are currently being used however will present slowly, with government identifies being used to officials from China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the UnitedStates Twitter will likewise stop advising tweets from state-affiliated media.

Twitter says the labels will offer context to assist users make notified choices. Its public officials rollout concentrates on accounts that represent “the voice of the nation-state abroad” and are most likely to take part in geopolitical conversation onTwitter The United States State Department has a label (as does Secretary of State Mike Pompeo), for instance, while the Treasury Department does not. Twitter likewise isn’t identifying the individual accounts for presidents, stating these accounts currently delight in “widespread name recognition, media attention, and public awareness.”