Twitter tries to explain trending topics

Twitter will include pinned tweets and brief descriptions to a few of the trending topics on its service to assist individuals comprehend why they have actually ended up being popular. In a blog post announcing the news, the business stated it would instantly begin including representative pinned tweets to some topics in the iOS and Android apps, which these would be coming to Twitter on the internet quickly. Descriptions will present in the coming weeks, Twitter stated.

According to Twitter, the brand-new function is developed in part to assist the 500,000+ individuals who tweeted “why is this trending?” throughout 2019. Although the trending topics area is developed to provide users an introduction of what individuals (and bots) are going over on the service, in truth it’s frequently filled with tweets from individuals puzzled about why a subject is trending in the very first location.

Twitter states the pinned tweets will be chosen …