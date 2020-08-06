Twitter to label state-controlled news accounts



Twitter states it will no longer “amplify” tweets by state-controlled media organisations, by omitting them from its suggestion systems.

The relocation makes impacted accounts less most likely to appear in search engine result, notices and on a user’s timeline.

The business will likewise label the accounts of government-linked media, in addition to “key government officials” from China, France, Russia, the UK and United States.

Russia’s RT and China’s Xinhua News will both be impacted by the modification.

Twitter stated it was acting to offer individuals with more context about what they see on the social media network.

Other social platforms, consisting of video-sharing huge YouTube, currently label the channels of state-backed media organisations.

Twitter will label media organisations”where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, political pressure or control over production and distribution”

