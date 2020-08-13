Twitter to expand rules against misinformation on mail-in ballots, early voting By Reuters

©Reuters .



By Kanishka Singh

(Reuters) – Twitter stated late on Wednesday it prepares to expand its rules against misinformation relating to mail-in ballots and early voting in the U.S. elections this year.

The relocation, reported earlier by Politico and verified by a Twitter executive, will include creating brand-new policies “that emphasize accurate information about all available options to vote, including by mail and early voting.”

“Ahead of the 2020 U.S. Election, we’re focused on empowering every eligible person to register and vote through partnerships, tools and new policies,” Jessica Herrera-Flanigan, Twitter’s vice president for public law in the Americas, informed Reuters in an e-mail.

The social networks platform likewise stated it would present procedures on brand-new tools, policies, and voting resources in the next month.

Twitter stated it is checking out how to expand its “civic integrity policies” to address mischaracterizations of mail-in voting and other treatments, consisting of registration. The finer information of the action are still being completed.

U.S. President Donald Trump has actually consistently declared without proof that voting by mail, which is anticipated to boost drastically this fall due to coronavirus break out, is prone to massive scams.

Voting …