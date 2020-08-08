Twitter, TikTok held preliminary talks about potential combination: WSJ By Reuters

2/2
©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A TikTok logo design is shown on a smart device in this illustration
©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: A TikTok logo design is shown on a smart device in this illustration
2/2
(Reuters) – Twitter Inc (N:-RRB- has held preliminary settlements about a potential mix with TikTok, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, mentioning sources.
The report included it was uncertain whether Twitter will pursue a handle TikTok, which would include the video-sharing app’s U.S. operations.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:-RRB- is still viewed as the front-runner in bidding for the app’s U.S. operations, the paper reported https://on.wsj.com/2Dx4MCQ.
Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, …