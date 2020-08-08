Twitter testing quote tweet counts, formerly known as retweets with comments

In a relocation that might permanently alter what it suggests to be ratio ‘d, Twitter is testing some brand-new language on tweet metrics, making quotes (likewise known as retweets with comments) noticeable on each tweet, the business verified Saturday.

” A couple of months back, we have actually made Retweets with Comments more visible when you tap to see Retweets on a Tweet,” a Twitter representative composed in an e-mail to The Verge “This is available to everyone. Now, we’re testing making Retweets with Comments accessible directly on the Tweet and new language (Quotes) to see if this makes them easier to access and more understandable.”

A Verge reader tipped us to the function’s brand-new name, which notes the variety of times a tweet is priced estimate along with likes and retweets:

In May, Twitter checked the “Retweet with comments” counter with some iOS users, which noted the number beside a tweet’s “Likes” and “Retweets” tallies. It made it a lot easier to discover priced estimate replies to a tweet.

Of course, Twitter has actually noodled with various interface modifications over the previous couple of months that have not end up being irreversible functions; it attempted an ‘original tweeter’ label to highlight who began a discussion thread, a snooze function for alerts, and an …