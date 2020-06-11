Twitter Testing New Emoji Tweet Reactions, Tipster Claims

Twitter is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to react to a tweet by having an emoji. The feature is tipped by notable reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong who claims that users may also be able to answer a tweet with “Fleet”, once it really is rolled out. Meanwhile, yet another report claims that Twitter first tried to test out this feature back in 2015, however it was never rolled out by the social networking giant for reasons not known. Over the years, a few social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have added the option to react to a post by having an emoji.

Wong shared the development on Twitter and a screenshot of the feature can also be added to the tweet. The screenshot showcases a set of emojis that users can elect to react to a tweet. It is also seen that users would have the choice to answer a tweet “with Fleet.” It is unclear how this feature works, but because the name suggests, the feature will revolve around the newly added Fleets on Twitter.

How do reactions with emoji generally speaking work?

Since its inception, Facebook has allowed its users to “Like” posts that were on average seen as a type of reacting to the content without commenting about it. The Like feature was upgraded in 2016 once the social media giant added new reaction options such as ‘love’, ‘care’, ‘angry’, ‘haha’ and so forth in the form of emojis.

Over the years, various platforms have added their particular form of a reaction to messages or posts by having an emoji. Twitter also allows its users react to Direct Messages (DMs) with emojis, similar to what Instagram offers. Similarly, the newly added Fleets also support emoji reaction feature.

Twitter tried testing emoji reactions in 2015

According to a report by SocialMediaToday, this isn’t initially Twitter has tried emoji reactions. Back in 2015, the company experimented with emoji response mechanism where users could choose one out of 36 emojis, as a type of reaction to a tweet without retweeting or commenting about it.

Twitter can also be testing yet another feature that may potentially allow a user to disable people from commenting to a tweet. The feature allows them to limit replies to the post aswell.

Currently, Twitter has not shared any information about the rumoured emoji reaction feature. Gadgets 360 in addition has reached out to the business for further clarification.

