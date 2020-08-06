Twitter temporarily restricted Trump campaign’s ability to tweet over false Covid-19 claims

The tweet, a video of Trump’s interview with Fox News in which he said children are “almost immune” to the virus, “is in violation of the Twitter Rules on Covid-19 misinformation,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “The account owner will be required to remove the Tweet before they can Tweet again.”
The account appeared to have the ability to tweet following Twitter’s statement, suggesting the campaign had complied with the order and removed the video. Twitter confirmed to CNN that the campaign’s account can tweet again.
Courtney Parella, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, said the President was “stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus,” echoing the statement she shared after Facebook’s removal.
Parella accused Silicon Valley of being biased against the President and said “social media companies are not the arbiters of truth.”
Twitter and Facebook have shown an increasing willingness to take action on posts by Trump and those close to him, placing labels on several posts in recent weeks on topics ranging from voting to protests.
Twitter said at…