Twitter takes action against Rep. Matt Gaetz for glorifying violence

Twitter has restricted a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for violating its insurance policies against glorifying violence.

In a tweet printed Monday, Gaetz wrote “Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?” The publish was retweeted over 12,000 instances earlier than Twitter took action against it. Hours after it was posted, Twitter decided that it violated its insurance policies against glorifying violence. In doing so, the tweet is hidden from Gaetz’s profile and customers should click on a “view” button earlier than seeing. Likes, retweets, and replies are all disabled from the tweet in an effort to restrict its attain.

“We have placed a public interest notice on this Tweet from @mattgaetz. The Tweet is in violation of our glorification of violence policy,” a Twitter spokesperson informed The Verge. “As is commonplace with this discover, engagements with the Tweet can be restricted. People will have the ability to Retweet with Comment, however will be unable to Like, Reply or Retweet it.

Gaetz responded to a tweet calling him out “for inciting violence,” by saying “You know what incites violence? Weakness.”

Other lawmakers, like Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) referred to as for Twitter to take down the tweet. “Take the Gaetz tweet down right now @twitter. RIGHT NOW. The survivors of mass shootings are lighting up my phone. They are scared to death this will inspire someone to start shooting into a crowd tonight. They are right,” he mentioned.

Over the final week, demonstrators gathered in cities throughout the nation to protest police brutality after the dying of George Floyd, a black man who died by the hands of a former Minnesota police officer. Politicians like Gaetz and Trump shortly narrowed their focus onto situations of violence and looting, blaming left-leaning protestors and “Antifa” for riots.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that the US will designate Antifa as a terrorist group. But below present regulation, the federal authorities has no authorized authority to label a completely home group in the identical means it designates overseas terrorist organizations. Antifa, quick for anti-fascist, isn’t an organized group. Instead, Antifa is usually used as an adjective for activists who oppose fascism.

Twitter’s inaction against Gaetz’s tweet follows its determination to limit and fact-check tweets from the president final week. On Tuesday, Twitter fact-check two tweets from Trump making false statements about mail-in voting and voter fraud. It was the primary time the platform took action against the president’s publish. On Friday, Twitter restricted a tweet from Trump for violating its insurance policies against glorifying violence.

In Friday’s tweet, Trump referred to as individuals protesting the dying of George Floyd in Minnesota “thugs.” He continued, “Any difficulty and we will assume control, but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Shortly after the message was posted, Twitter decided it violated its guidelines and positioned a discover on the tweet. By doing so, the tweet was hidden from Trump’s timeline, and likes, retweets, and replies had been disabled to restrict its attain.