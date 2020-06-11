Twitter, Square to Mark ‘Juneteenth’ Holiday Lauding End of Slavery in US

Jack Dorsey on Tuesday said that both organizations he heads — Twitter and Square — are making “Juneteenth” a holiday for employees in commemoration of the end of slavery in the US.

The holiday set for every June 19 marks your day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed in Texas with the message that the Civil War was over and slavery ended, according to a Juneteenth.com website linked to by Dorsey.

President Abraham Lincoln a lot more than two years earlier in the day had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which went in to effect in the beginning of 1863.

The arrival of Union troops in Texas provided needed strength to over come resistance there to freeing slaves, according to Juneteenth.com.

“Both Twitter and Square are making #Juneteenth (June 19th) a company holiday in the US, forevermore,” Dorsey said in a tweet.

“A day for celebration, education, and connection.”

He added in a follow-up tweet that Twitter and Square works to make company holidays of days celebrating emancipation in other countries where it operates.