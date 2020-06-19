Twitter slaps Trump with ‘manipulated media’ label over satirical video mocking CNN

WASHINGTON POST UNDER FIRE FOR ‘CANCELING’ WOMAN OVER OFFENSIVE COSTUME AT STAFFER’S 2018 HALLOWEEN PARTY

Then, a graphic that displays “what actually happened” shows the two toddlers running towards each other and hugging with excitement to the tune the “Close to You” cover by Harry Connick Jr.

“America is not the problem… fake news is,” the video tells viewers. “If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires.”

The footage came from a viral Facebook video shared in 2019 featuring real-life New York pals Maxwell and Finnegan, who have been 26 and 27 months old respectively at the time.

Trump pinned the video, which satirically suggests CNN is inciting racial tensions in the country, to the top of his Twitter profile. But not in a short time, Twitter labeled the video as “manipulated media.”

“You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context,” Twitter explains in a link mounted on the label.

A Twitter spokesperson similarly told Fox News, “This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context.”

CNN also responded to the tweet with a link to its 2019 story concerning the video, writing “We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier in 2010, Twitter took similar action against Michael Bloomberg, who shared a satirical clip from the Democratic debate that he participated in where it appeared that he silenced his critics for a lengthy time frame with crickets being heard in the auditorium.

Last month, Trump’s feud with Twitter escalated when it placed a warning label to the president’s tweets about mail-in voting.