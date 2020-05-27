Twitter Should Make Fake News Label On Trump’s Tweets ‘Bigger’

CNN’s Don Lemon maintained that Twitter is permitting the President “drag us all right into the mud,” and they ought to keep on shifting his tweets as fake information.

Trump: “I Find Joe To Be A Total Nut Job”

President Trump had joked on Twitter on Tuesday regarding the passing of those “Morning Joe” presenter Joe Scarborough’s intern at 2001.

“The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus,” that the President tweeted. “In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most,” he continued, adding that there were “so many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?”

The truth that Twitter would not eliminate these tweets rather rattled CNN’s Don Lemon — even the simple fact that they would not come on his own show only added insult to injury.

“People have been removed from Twitter for far less outrageous behavior,” Lemon argued on his show on Tuesday. He declared that Twitter have tagged any other tweets of those President speaking about vote by email campaigns as “misleading,” and invited them to “make the label bigger” and goal him longer.

Lemon: “Stop Hiding Behind The First Amendment”

“Twitter has turned into a cesspool, Jack Dorsey, [Twitter’s CEO] and listen, and I am aware that you are doing good things and you are attempting to assist folks with your barbershop initiative and you are donating cash here, that doesn’t compensate with this disgusting behaviour that you are allowing, particularly from the chief of the free world. It doesn’t,” Lemon continuing, stating that he desires “someone would come up with another platform, honestly, so that everybody could just delete their accounts on Twitter and go to the other platform, because this is outrageous, disgusting behavior.”

Lemon pleaded Dorsey into”stop hiding from the First Amendment… [and] allowing the president utilize their platform to haul us right into the sand”

I feel this truly shows only the mindset that Lemon along with another liberals have. They view the constitution as a tool to “hide behind,” rather than acknowledging they need to crush the constitutional rights to free expression and speech! If anybody is “hiding behind” a thing, it is Lemon along with his colleagues at the media hiding behind a mask of bogus admiration for your own dignity. In that specific instance, Lemon has even disregarded the simple fact that Scarborough has created the specific same jokes about murdering his intern prior to! It’s one rule for them, and yet another for us.