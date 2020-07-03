Twitter says users can have an edit button ‘when everyone wears a mask’ – Panorama

Twitter on Thursday teased a long sought-after edit button, but with a caveat — the potential rolling out of the feature that could allow users to edit tweets after publication depends on the widespread adoption of face masks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported.

Wading into the debate in the U.S. over the wearing of face masks in public areas, the social media marketing platform said users can have the edit button “when everyone wears a mask”.

Despite repeated requests, users are unlikely to ever get an edit button. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey said earlier this season that the business would “probably never” introduce the feature as it might cause users to unintentionally spread misinformation.

Twitter users reacted mostly with amusement at the tease though others required the social media marketing company to remain of politics and questioned if masks were effective.