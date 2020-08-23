Twitter says President Trump’s tweet about mail drop boxes violated its rules but will stay visible

Twitter has actually identified a tweet from President Trump in which he questioned using mail drop boxes for the November election. The president declared, without pointing out proof, that the boxes made it “possible for a person to vote multiple times,” and are a “voter security disaster,” that “are not Covid sanitized.”

Twitter used a label to the Sunday early morning tweet that checks out “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” A “learn more” link goes to Twitter’s rules about public-interest exceptions.

“We placed a public interest interstitial on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy, for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting,” a Twitter representative stated in an e-mail to The Verge onSunday “We’ve taken action given the Tweet violates our Rules, but have kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public still be able to see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing matters of public importance.”

Engagement with the tweet will be restricted, the representative included: “As is …