Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely ‘Forever’

Twitter mentioned on Tuesday it’s unlikely to open its places of work earlier than September, and that a lot of its workers will likely be permitted to work at home completely even after the top of the coronavirus lockdowns.

The San Francisco-based firm mentioned it was among the many first to maneuver to telework in March on account of the well being disaster and that it’s going to proceed that coverage indefinitely as a part of a transfer in the direction of a “distributed workforce.”

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralisation and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

“The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen.”

Twitter mentioned any reopening of its places of work will likely be “careful, intentional, office by office, and gradual” when circumstances allow.

“Opening offices will be our decision, when and if our employees come back, will be theirs,” the spokesperson mentioned.

“With very few exceptions, offices won’t open before September. When we do decide to open offices, it also won’t be a snap back to the way it was before.”

The information comes following phrase from Google and Facebook that they’re prone to proceed telework via the top of the 12 months for many workers.

