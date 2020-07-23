Twitter says hackers accessed the DMs of one elected official in last week’s attack

Twitter thinks the criminals of last week’s extraordinary attack on the business accessed the direct message (DM) inbox of an elected official in the Netherlands, the businesssaid Wednesday evening The discovery comes as part of the business’s continuous examination into last Thursday’s attack that enabled assailants to pirate the accounts of some of the service’s most prominent users, consisting of political leaders Barack Obama and Joe Biden, to tweet a bitcoin rip-off.

In overall, Twitter said it thinks assailants accessed the DMs of approximately 36 of the 130 targeted accounts, consisting of that electedofficial Twitter has “no indication” that other elected authorities had their DMs accessed as part of the attack, nevertheless.

We think that for approximately 36 of the 130 targeted accounts, the assailants accessed the DM inbox, consisting of 1 elected official in theNetherlands To date, we have no sign that any other previous or existing elected official had their DMs accessed. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport)July 22, 2020

This wasn’t the very first sign that DMs were a target for the assailants. They tried to download the “Your Twitter Data” archive for approximately 8 accounts– a collection of information that does consists of DMs– Twitter said in a post onFriday The business declares that none of those impacted accounts were validated, nevertheless, which would appear to dismiss political leaders like Joe Biden having their DMs accessed in that specific method.

Twitter likewise stated Friday that the assailants weren’t able to see previous account passwords of the 130 targeted accounts, though they had the possible to see individual details like e-mail addresses and telephone number.

For 45 of the targeted accounts, assailants had the ability to start a password reset, log in, and tweet, according to Twitter, enabling them to posture not simply as Obama and Biden however likewise Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Kanye West, and others.