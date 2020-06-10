Twitter rolls out fleets to India

Fleets, Twitters model of tales, has reached a 3rd nation India. This comes after the debut in Brazil and subsequent launch in Italy final month. The characteristic is already reside and you may give it a strive.
Note that fleets reside in a separate timeline and are short-lived (they disappear robotically after 24 hours). Basically, that is Twitters tackle Snapchats Stories (a characteristic that was borrowed by Instagram, WhatsApp, even YouTube and Skype, amongst others).
Twitter’s new characteristic, Fleets Posting a fleet
Some typical Twitter restrictions apply, together with the 280 character restrict. But these are totally different from basic tweets, you possibly cant retweet or like a fleet, for instance. You can react with emojis or reply with DMs, although.
Its not clear which nation can be subsequent to get fleet or when Twitter will make the characteristic accessible globally.