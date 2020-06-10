Twitter rolls out fleets to India

Fleets, Twitters model of tales, has reached a 3rd nation  India. This comes after the debut in Brazil and subsequent launch in Italy final month. The characteristic is already reside and you may give it a strive.

Note that fleets reside in a separate timeline and are short-lived (they disappear robotically after 24 hours). Basically, that is Twitters tackle Snapchats Stories (a characteristic that was borrowed by Instagram, WhatsApp, even YouTube and Skype, amongst others).











Twitter’s new characteristic, Fleets  Posting a fleet

Some typical Twitter restrictions apply, together with the 280 character restrict. But these are totally different from basic tweets, you possibly cant retweet or like a fleet, for instance. You can react with emojis or reply with DMs, although.

Its not clear which nation can be subsequent to get fleet or when Twitter will make the characteristic accessible globally.

