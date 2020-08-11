Twitter Roasts Kanye West For Trying To Play Nice With Kris Jenner After Calling Her ‘Kris Jong-Un’

Kanye West is striving to fix broken relationships with his popular household, consisting of one with mother-in-law Kris Jenner!

On Tuesday, the Jesus Is King rap artist required to Twitter and apparently attempted to make nice with Kim Kardashian West‘s mother by sharing appreciation for her taste in music. He composed:

“My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist”

Well, that’s rather the departure from his previous explosive remarks late last month where he described the momager as “Kris Jong-Un,” a play on the name of North Korean leader, Kim Jong- un — and fans declined to let him forget it!

Immediately after the artist’s tweet increased, ‘Ye’ s label started trending on the social networks platform. Many users merely might not overcome Yeezy’s old jab, which occurred while he was presumably going through a rather severe and public bipolar episode. He’s currently honestly asked forgiveness to his 39- year-old other half, and now, this!

My mom in law Kris Jenner … makes the very best music playlist???? — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

While the daddy of 4’s psychological health battles are NOT amusing, a few of the actions to his tweet (above) certainly were! See a few of the more entertaining responses to it …