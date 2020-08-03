Donald Trump Jr had his Twitter account restricted after he shared a video that spread misinformation on the coronavirus. CNN’s Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto discuss with CNN Chief Political Correspondent, Dana Bash and infectious disease specialist Dr. Carlos del Rio.
Twitter restricts Donald Trump Jr. for sharing coronavirus misinformation video
