Twitter removes state-linked accounts used by China, Russia and Turkey – Panorama

Twitter said Thursday it had removed more than 170,000 state-linked accounts used by China, Russia and Turkey.

The US-based social media marketing company said these accounts consisted of a network of echo chambers, used to push propaganda, spread misinformation or attack critics of the government, Deutsche Welle reported.

The biggest network of these accounts was connected to China, with 23,750 that were further boosted by 150,000 “amplifier” accounts.

The accounts and their content have now been removed from Twitter, but will soon be archived on a database for research.

Last year, Twitter had also detected a Chinese network throughout pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. The social media giant said the exact same systems were used to detect the newest network, though it was not as influential. Twitter’s analysis said this network was associated with a “range of coordinated and manipulative activities.”

Apart from pushing Beijing’s narrative on the Hong Kong protests, the accounts were also spreading misinformation about coronavirus and criticizing Taiwan.

“They were tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China, while continuing to push deceptive narratives about the political dynamics in Hong Kong,” Twitter said.

Social media giants such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook are censored in China.

Twitter said the Turkish network was discovered in early 2020, and used to enhance the public image of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Russian accounts also sought to influence political opinions, promote the ruling United Russia party and attack dissidents.