Twitter removes photo from Trump tweet over copyright violation after complaint from New York Times

Twitter has removed a photo tweeted by Donald Trump for violating its copyright policy after the New York Times filed a complaint over the use of their image.

Trump posted a photo of himself on Tuesday that was taken by NYT photographer Damon Winter for a feature on the then-presidential candidate in 2015.

The monochrome picture showed a smirking Trump sitting yourself down while pointing at the camera, but was converted into a meme with bold white text saying: ‘In reality, they truly are not after me they truly are after you. I’m just in the way.’

On Wednesday, the photo had disappeared from the president’s account and the tweet as an alternative showed a ‘media maybe not displayed’ notice.

Twitter confirmed that the meme had been removed for violating its copyright policy, Axios reported.

The complaint showed the New York Times filed a ‘takedown notice’ on Wednesday under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act

‘Per our copyright policy, we react to valid copyright complaints provided for us by way of a copyright owner or their authorized representatives,’ the organization said.

The move marks the 2nd time in fourteen days that Twitter cracked down on Trump’s account, having previously flagged a video tweeted by the president as ‘manipulated media.’

The clip, posted on June 18, had been edited to look such as a package from CNN and showed a black boy running in the opposite direction from the white boy with a fake CNN strap which read: ‘Breaking news. Terrified toddler runs from racist baby. Racist baby probably a Trump voter.’

The shot cuts away to a black screen with the message ‘what actually happened’. It then shows the 2 boys running towards one another in the street to hug.

CNN reacted angrily to the president’s tweet and said the president was ‘tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children’.

A Twitter spokesperson then told CNN: ‘This Tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context.’

President Trump on Thursday shared a doctored video with a CNN chyron that reads: ‘Terrified toddler runs from racist baby’. Trump’s tweet prompted Twitter to add a disclaimer warning users that it was ‘manipulated media.’ The disclaimer links to a web site outlining Twitter policies because they relate to selectively edited clips

Twitter posted a blue exclamation mark alert underneath two of Trump’s tweets about possibility of fraud with mail-in voting, a move that infuriated the president and generated the administration attempting to crack down on big tech companies

It also comes after Twitter began placing fact-check warnings on two tweets from Trump’s own account that called mail-in ballots ‘fraudulent’ and predicted problems with the November elections.

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading ‘Get the important points about mail-in ballots’ that guides users to a Twitter ‘moments’ page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

It also demoted and placed a stronger warning on a third Trump tweet about Minneapolis protests that read, in part, that ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’

Twitter said that the tweet had violated the platforms rules by glorifying violence.

Trump has long railed about perceived liberal bias among social networking companies.

On May 28, Trump signed an executive order seeking to scrap legal protections for social networking firms, which he has accused of political bias.

The order could open Twitter, Facebook and Google up to lawsuits by diluting the legal protection which stops them from being liable for posts on their platforms, and which also allows them to moderate content.