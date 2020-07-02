Twitter removes image tweet by Trump – Panorama

Twitter Inc has taken down an image tweeted by the U.S. President Donald Trump from its platform, after receiving a copyright grievance from the New York Times, Reuters studies.

The unique tweet by Trump issued on June 30, confirmed a meme that learn “In reality they’re not after me they’re after you I’m just in the way” with Trump’s image within the background.

The background image was taken by a New York Times photographer, to accompany a characteristic article on then presidential candidate Trump in September 2015.

Twitter now shows the message “This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder,” rather than the tweet.

The transfer by the social media web site is the most recent occasion of content material posted by Trump being flagged or eliminated, resulting from what Twitter says are copyright complaints, violation of its coverage on threatening violence, amongst others.

Twitter eliminated the image after it obtained a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) grievance from the New York Times, which owns the rights to the picture, based on a discover posted on the Lumen Database.

The database collects and analyzes authorized complaints and requests for elimination of on-line supplies.